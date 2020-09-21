COVID-19 case at Brookings Elementary cancels classes



BROOKINGS, Ore. — In-person classes are canceled for tomorrow, Monday, September 21, for grades K-3 at Kalmiopsis Elementary due to a reported case of COVID-19.

This comes from the Public Information Officer with the Brookings-Harbor School District.

Distance learning will continue for grades 4-12 as previously planned and online-only learning for grades K-12 is also uninterrupted.

The school district is working on transitioning grades K-3 from in-person to distance-learning early this week, and hopefully, back into the classroom as soon as possible.

