Costco will require masks starting next week



(NBC) – Costco will return to normal operating hours on Monday but customers and employees will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

There will be some exceptions: children under the age of two or people who can’t wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Costco is also updating special hours for members over the age of 60, with select locations open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

It’s also implementing a two-person limit per membership card, to reduce the number of people in stores.

