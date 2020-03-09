Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president



(NBC) – Add Senator Cory Booker to the list of former presidential candidates endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Senator Booker made his support known in a tweet Monday morning. He wrote, “The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @joebiden won’t only win – he’ll

show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the oval office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.

The endorsement comes 24 hours after Senator Kamala Harris endorsed Biden in the race.

The New Jersey senator is scheduled to campaign alongside Biden if Flint, Michigan Monday.

The two will then appear with Senator Harris at a rally in Detroit.

