Coronavirus relief: Trump threatens veto



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Congress is back in Washington Monday trying to fix the coronavirus economic crisis with the Republican’s plan already facing a possible veto from President Trump.

What republicans plan to pitch a $1 trillion stimulus this week for businesses shattered by coronavirus. It includes money for schools and child care, lawsuit protection, another round of $1,200 checks to Americans, and tax breaks for businesses.

President Trump wants more. He said, “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.”

Republicans are at odds over what to include. It’s a lot less than the $3 trillion Democrats approved.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “Don’t ask me why the republicans do what they do. But I do know they can’t continue in that way, we have to end this virus, that’s what concerns me.”

President Trump is once again at odds with his own health experts. He said, “I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask, everything disappears.”

States insist it’s about science. “We need to wear a mask,” said Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “That example needs to be set by our national leadership.”

But without consistent rules on wearing masks, the U.S. continues to break records for new cases.

