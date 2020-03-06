Coronavirus outbreak leads to online price gouging

MEDFORD, Ore. — The coronavirus outbreak globally is affecting online businesses. With household cleaning items selling out in stores, many are turning online to sites like Amazon, eBay, and Craigslist.

Hand sanitizer bottles, medical supplies, and N-95 face masks are some of the many items listed well beyond their usual price.

For instance, a 10-pack of N-95 masks that retails for just under $23 at home depot is being sold for a hundred dollars on Craigslist in Oregon.

The Department of Justice tells us it’s hearing reports of price gouging around the state. But right now, it says it hasn’t had any official complaints made through their consumer hotline.

To protect against price gouging, the department says Governor Brown would have to declare a state of emergency.

We reached out to the governor’s office on Thursday to see if she is planning to take action, we have yet to hear back.

