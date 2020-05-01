Coronavirus court docket delays

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The pandemic has caused some delays in Oregon’s judicial system, but efforts are underway to reopen courts.

Klamath County Judge Marci Adkisson says that while the doors may have been closed, the Klamath County Courthouse has been busy.

“We have been working every single day here at the courthouse.” Notes Adkisson. “Trying to stay on top of things as best we can so we won’t be overwhelmed when we all go back to work.”

Adkisson says many hearings have been held by conference call.

Traditional jury trials could resume next month.

“We are looking at gearing up to do at least one or two on June third.” Adkisson estimated, adding the court must still address cases where people are charged with serious crimes. “That’s part of the reason that we will be doing some trials starting in June, because we have statutory requirements, constitutional requirements to get people in front of the court.”

Grand juries have been meeting twice a week at the Klamath County Courthouse to address those cases.

Adkisson notes a new grand jury will be sworn in on Monday.

Despite the delays, Judge Adkisson believes it won’t take long for Klamath County Court to get back on track. “Certainly we’re going to be able to catch up.”

Six-foot spacing lines, putting chairs farther apart in jury rooms, and other safeguards are being put in place at the Klamath County Courthouse to help ensure public health.

