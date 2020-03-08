Coronavirus arrives in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health is reporting its first presumptive case of Coronavirus.

Klamath County Public Health officials are being careful not to release the name of the individual who tested positive for Coronavirus.

“No identifiable information will be released about any Klamath County presumptive cases.” Noted Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “The case is directly related to travel exposure – it is not a case of community transmission.”

Dr. Wendy Warren says frequent and thorough hand washing is a key to prevention. “Wash like you just chopped up a jalapeno, and you don’t want to touch your eyes.”

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, Warren does not advise going directly to a doctor’s office. “Call your doctor’s office, and they will direct you as to what they would like you to do.”

Public health officials say they’re continuing to monitor the situation closely.

“There is no identified risk to the greater community, and Klamath County.” Little states. “There is no community spread at this time.”

Klamath County Public Health is updating their Coronavirus information regularly: http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/1041/7219/2019-Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.