Coquille Tribe moves forward with hotel plans



The Coos Bay Coquille Tribe’s efforts to build a casino was denied earlier this month. The Tribe is still moving forward with plans for a new hotel in south Medford.

The proposed 65,000+ square foot hotel would be built by Roxy Ann Lanes, where the Tribe had hoped to build a new casino. When their application for the new casino was rejected, the tribal chair told NBC 5 News they felt confused and frustrated. That has not stopped them from wanting to get involved in the Rogue Valley.

“Nine Oregon tribes are the largest or second largest employers in rural Oregon in their counties that they’re doing business in. We’re a lot of the infrastructure to rural Oregon, so it’s not you have to pick one or the other. It’s that we all got to be working together,” said Brenda Meade, a tribal chair for the Coquille Tribe.

Today, the ‘Medford Site Plan Architectural Commission’ approved additional parking and new zoning for the property.

