Coos County clarifies Covid-19 recovery numbers



Coos County, Ore — Coos County health officials are releasing new details on why they are the only local county not reporting recovery numbers.

According to Coos County Health & wellness, a majority of the county’s cases are linked to Shutter Creek State Prison.

That includes more than two-dozen inmates and at least 2 staff.

Since Shutter Creek doesn’t have the necessary facilities to care for Covid-19 patients, the infected inmates are transferred to other prisons, like Coffee Creek in Wilsonville.

That makes tracking patient recovery difficult, but the county says they are working on a solution.

“Currently in the process to set up some simple steps with DOC so we can get that information,” said Cynthia Edwards with Coos County Public Health.

At last check, Coos County has one confirmed case not linked to the correctional facility, and one presumptive case currently in isolation.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.