Coos Bay assisted facility living makes quilts to end Alzheimer’s

COOS BAY, Ore. – An assisted living home is continuing a fundraiser to raise money and help stop a disease that affects thousands of families each year.

Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay is selling homemade quilts to raise money to end Alzheimer’s disease. The quilt patches are made by its residents and has been going on for nearly 15 years.

“We’ve just been doing this forever. And it’s really good for our residents to be of service. They love being of service to the community. And they love staying productive,” said Mary Luther, Lifestyle Director at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living.

Luther says there’s limited quilts for sale. Anyone interested in buying a quilt can go to Ocean Ridge’s Facebook page.

