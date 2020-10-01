Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The Senate approved a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown Wednesday, sending it to President Trump to sign. The bill passed by a bipartisan vote of 84-10.

The Continuing Resolution Act, or HR 8337, also passed the house last week.

With just six hours to spare, Congress averted a government shutdown and passed the spending measure that will fund the government through December 11th.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill before the midnight deadline.

