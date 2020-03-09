Community corrections work crew helps crash victims



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local community corrections work crew is being commended for helping out a pair of crash victims.

On the morning of February 8, a car rolled over on Highway 199 near milepost 6. The 60-year-old driver and his 3-year-old grandson were inside the vehicle that ended up hitting a tree.

A Josephine County Community Corrections crew happened to spot the crashed vehicle and they immediately jumped into action.

The five-person crew’s coordinator said, “I was watching these guys go to work, taking care of this 3-year-old toddler sitting in the front seat of a truck with a pretty good head wound. The truck was just mangled.”

One of the crew members said he didn’t think anyone could survive, but the man and his grandson pulled through, with the boy reportedly getting better each day.

The work crew stayed at the scene until paramedics arrived. They were later recognized for their action with a certificate of appreciation.

