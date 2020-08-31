Communities across the U.S. experience civil unrest



KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – As protests for equality and against police violence continue across the country, many have also now become fertile ground for political clashes with fringe groups on both sides of the political spectrum mobilizing the latest example over the weekend in Portland, where one person was killed.

There have been recent protests in Texas and across the country that have turned both political and violent. Two in Oregon and Wisconsin also took deadly turns.

Across the country, protests are literally turning into political battlegrounds with President Trump blaming, what he calls “radical left mayors and governors” for the violence and promising “law and order” ahead of a Tuesday trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin despite the mayor urging him to stay away.

Monday afternoon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned violence on both sides, blaming the president and his followers for the growing unrest. “An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order,” he said. “He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

For those most affected by the shootings and chaos, the issue is much bigger and runs much deeper than conservative or liberal politics.

Letetra Wideman is Jacob Blake’s sister. She said, “We’re really just sick and tired of the violence. We’re tired of it. We don’t want to see more of it. We want to see change. That’s what we want. And if we don’t start recognizing what the real issues are, it is going to keep happening. And that’s unacceptable. It is completely unacceptable.”

Blake’s family led large peaceful protests over the weekend in Kenosha. There’s been no indication they will meet with the president during his visit Tuesday.

Unfortunately, anger and violence seem to be growing.

