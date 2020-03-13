Classes canceled for Ashland School District amid Coronavirus concerns



ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland School District is taking precedence in Southern Oregon, by canceling classes next week due to coronavirus concerns. While the District says it is not aware of any cases of COVID-19 in Ashland, it says it is choosing to temporarily halt classes out of an abundance of caution.

Spring Break is already scheduled March 23-27th. As a result, this will mean a two-week break for students. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

However, district staff are being directed to spend the week off in planning and preparing for online or alternative methods for continuing education if the schools are closed in the future.

A release from ASD outlines a few things that will carry on:

Due to a previously scheduled in-service day on Monday, March 16, the Ashland School District will be serving breakfasts and lunches Tuesday through Friday, March 17-20.

Based on guidance issued this morning by Governor Brown, the Ashland School District is canceling all nonessential after-school activities, effective March 13 through April 8. We are awaiting information as to whether this guidance includes OSAA sports.

The SAT testing for this Saturday, March 14, at Ashland High School will continue as scheduled. The district will provide adequate social distancing for the test takers.

Further updates will be available here and on the Ashland School District’s website.

