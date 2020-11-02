Cities With the Biggest Drop in Rent Prices Since COVID

Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Since the first major outbreak in March 2020, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to unfold. One emerging trend is a drop in rent prices in select major metropolitan areas, countering the long term trend of sustained price increases in these locations. Explanations for the recent decline include the rise of remote work and the ability of more affluent renters to relocate. This is especially prevalent among workers in America’s most expensive cities.

A recent UBS survey of wealthy investors shows that half of the participants intend to move closer to family, and 46 percent may leave cities in favor of less populated areas. Similarly, a recent Gallup poll found that two-thirds of existing remote workers would prefer to do so permanently. As these trends play out, and more rental properties become vacant in high price markets, landlords will likely continue lowering prices to entice potential tenants.

To profile the cities with the biggest drops in rent prices since the outbreak of COVID-19, researchers at Construction Coverage analyzed rental price data from the Zillow Observed Rent Index to calculate the percentage change in rent prices between March and September 2020. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau were utilized to profile income and employment statistics, with attention paid to employment in finance, information, and technology.

While prices have increased since March in a majority of locations, price drops were observed in areas that tend to have more affluent renters and more workers in finance and technology. For example, median household income for renters at the national level is $42,479 versus an average of $56,510 for renters in metros with declining rent prices. And while 14 percent of the nation’s workforce is employed in finance, information, and technology, an average of 18 percent of renters in metros with falling rent prices work in those sectors.

Here are the 15 cities that have recorded the biggest drop in rent prices since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Metros where rent has dropped the most since COVID-19



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

15. Urban Honolulu, HI

Percentage change in rent since March: -0.1%

-0.1% Median rent in September 2020: $2,086

$2,086 Median rent in March 2020: $2,089

$2,089 Median household income for renters: $64,573

$64,573 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 11.4%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Percentage change in rent since March: -0.5%

-0.5% Median rent in September 2020: $1,523

$1,523 Median rent in March 2020: $1,531

$1,531 Median household income for renters: $44,328

$44,328 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 12.5%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Percentage change in rent since March: -0.5%

-0.5% Median rent in September 2020: $1,960

$1,960 Median rent in March 2020: $1,970

$1,970 Median household income for renters: $44,612

$44,612 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 14.3%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

12. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Percentage change in rent since March: -0.9%

-0.9% Median rent in September 2020: $1,573

$1,573 Median rent in March 2020: $1,587

$1,587 Median household income for renters: $46,718

$46,718 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 17.3%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Percentage change in rent since March: -1.0%

-1.0% Median rent in September 2020: $1,762

$1,762 Median rent in March 2020: $1,779

$1,779 Median household income for renters: $57,548

$57,548 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 20.6%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Percentage change in rent since March: -1.4%

-1.4% Median rent in September 2020: $1,467

$1,467 Median rent in March 2020: $1,488

$1,488 Median household income for renters: $33,805

$33,805 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 11.4%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Percentage change in rent since March: -1.4%

-1.4% Median rent in September 2020: $2,610

$2,610 Median rent in March 2020: $2,646

$2,646 Median household income for renters: $56,396

$56,396 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 16.6%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Percentage change in rent since March: -1.8%

-1.8% Median rent in September 2020: $1,737

$1,737 Median rent in March 2020: $1,769

$1,769 Median household income for renters: $44,814

$44,814 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 16.7%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

7. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Percentage change in rent since March: -1.9%

-1.9% Median rent in September 2020: $1,566

$1,566 Median rent in March 2020: $1,596

$1,596 Median household income for renters: $54,871

$54,871 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 20.5%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Percentage change in rent since March: -2.3%

-2.3% Median rent in September 2020: $2,120

$2,120 Median rent in March 2020: $2,171

$2,171 Median household income for renters: $68,791

$68,791 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 23.0%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Percentage change in rent since March: -2.9%

-2.9% Median rent in September 2020: $1,961

$1,961 Median rent in March 2020: $2,019

$2,019 Median household income for renters: $62,421

$62,421 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 19.1%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Percentage change in rent since March: -5.3%

-5.3% Median rent in September 2020: $3,103

$3,103 Median rent in March 2020: $3,278

$3,278 Median household income for renters: $96,072

$96,072 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 24.8%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Percentage change in rent since March: -5.5%

-5.5% Median rent in September 2020: $2,359

$2,359 Median rent in March 2020: $2,497

$2,497 Median household income for renters: $56,498

$56,498 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 21.2%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Percentage change in rent since March: -6.2%

-6.2% Median rent in September 2020: $3,117

$3,117 Median rent in March 2020: $3,323

$3,323 Median household income for renters: $84,041

$84,041 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 26.1%



Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Percentage change in rent since March: -7.2%

-7.2% Median rent in September 2020: $2,624

$2,624 Median rent in March 2020: $2,827

$2,827 Median household income for renters: $55,272

$55,272 Employment in finance, information, and technology: 19.6%

Methodology

Rental price statistics used in this study are from the Zillow Observed Rent Index, covering 105 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. To determine the metropolitan areas with the largest drops in rent since the onset of COVID-19, researchers calculated the percentage change in rent between March and September 2020. Metros were ordered by the resulting statistic. In the event of a tie, the metro with the largest absolute change in rent was ranked higher.

Income and employment statistics are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates. Employment in finance, information, and technology was calculated as the share of total employment in the following industry sectors: Information; Finance and insurance; Professional, scientific, and technical services; and Management of companies and enterprises.