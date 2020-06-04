Central Point traffic stop leads to 16 pounds of heroin



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Washington State man was reportedly found with 16 pounds of heroin in Jackson County.

According to Oregon State Police, on the night of June 2, a trooper saw a 2014 Nissan Sentra unlawfully changing lanes. The car was pulled over and the trooper asked if he could search the vehicle. The driver complied, and the search revealed 16.3 pounds of heroin hidden in the car’s gas tank.

The driver was identified as Outlook, Washington resident Victor Aguilar. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of heroin.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.