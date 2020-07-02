Central Point Parks and Rec adapts summer classes for COVID-19 guidelines



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Physical distancing restrictions and the governor’s mask mandate have forced camps and classes through Central Point Parks and Recreation to adapt.

Social distancing and swing dancing are at opposite ends of the spectrum, but Central Point Parks and Recreation says they figured out a safe way to still hold their adult swing dancing class by taking extra precautions.

“That seems like such a hands-on kind of a class. They did a really good job of just being like ‘okay now let’s watch this and let’s go through this step,’” Nikki Petersen, Central Point Parks and Recreation, said.

Class sizes are limited and dancers aren’t allowed to switch partners during class, like they normally would.

“If you registered for the class it was our expectation that you had somebody with you, a friend, a spouse, a family member, whatever it is, so that we could create these little pods,” Petersen said.

Swing dancing isn’t the only class utilizing pods.

“Swing dancing, exercise, baking, all these sorts of different classes that could take place,” Petersen said.

Camps and classes of all kinds are adapting to the new normal of distancing, limiting class sizes, and extra sanitation. Some classes are moved outdoors to local parks others take place in larger classrooms.

“Younger, hip, fun fitness classes also moved outdoors, our art classes ended up going outdoors too,” Petersen said.

However, a handful of classes were canceled out of an abundance of caution, including pilates, senior stretching, and yoga.

You can sign up for classes through the Central Point Parks and Recreation website.

