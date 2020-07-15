Central Point man celebrates 90 in style

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — What started off with a simple Facebook message, turned into a birthday celebration one Central Point man will never forget. John Garver was born on July 14th, 90 years ago. His daughter lives in Colorado but because of the pandemic, couldn’t fly out to celebrate with him. Thanks to a few community members, he was able to celebreate nine decades in style.

“I’ve had some great birthdays but I can’t image anything more unusual than this one,” said Garver, “we are kept pretty close to home here but today is my cruising day.”

His daughter reached out to a community Facebook page to ask someone to take her dad on a birthday cruise in an antique car. That’s when 80-year-old Dave Rasmussen stepped in. “It’s an honor just to meet him and take him on a drive. He’s a real car guy, so that’s special,” said Rasmussen, “it’s not the cars to me that’s important, it’s the people.”

He brought a 1953 Alvis to cruise around in together. The car itself starred in several Adventures of Superman episodes in the 1950s. The birthday boy and Rasmussen then got to cruise to their next location, where Garver was able to ride in a car exactly his age.

After a short cruise in a 1930 Ford Model A, the pair went to do some more celebrating together. “I don’t know how much time we have left but everyday is a blessing,” said Rasmussen. At 90-years-old, Garver says you have to keep a positive mindset and “be in the moment, that’s my advice.”

His daughter was still able to see her dad and wish him a happy 90th with a video call.

