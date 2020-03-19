Central Point Little League gets an upgrade to its facilities



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Little League has been a fixture of the community for years. Over the past few years, the fields have fallen into disarray and they’ve lost some popularity to other little leagues in the valley.

“The fields, you just look around and they’re just not good,” Central Point Little League Information Director, Rick Deates said.

Hundreds of little league players can trace their love for the sport back to five fields off Hanley road. As of late, Rick Deates says the Central Point Little League has fallen on some hard times. The little league rep says the Central Point league has been around since the 70s, and in their prime, these five fields were filled with hundreds of kids. Now, they’re all in need of repair.

“We need new fencing, we need water for the fields we don’t even have water for that we don’t even have plumbing for the restrooms. It’s just all kind of gone downhill,” Deates said.

Fast forward to now, and those facilities are getting a helping hand from the city, but they still haven’t slid into home base.

“We have 20-thousand in our coffers, the city of Central Point actually donated that for us, but we need about 20-thousand more to get the plumbing to our fields and get water done for restrooms,” he said.

Deates says Central Point businesses have already donated time and effort to the fields, but he’s hoping the community steps up, even more, to get the Central Point Little League back to its former glory.

“You’ve got kids that have played out here when they were five years old in T-Ball and now they’ve gone through the whole system and now they’re playing for Crater softball or baseball,” Deates said. “It’s really cool to watch them grow up.”

The Central Point Little League is still taking donations for their fields. If you would like to donate you can visit their Go Fund Me here. The teams have had to postpone their season until May due to coronavirus concerns.

