Central Point drive-in movies sell out in 15 minutes



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Drive-in movies are proving to be a big hit in the valley, Central Point’s drive-in showings for this weekend sold out in less than 15 minutes.

This Friday and Saturday, The Rogue Drive-In at the Jackson County Expo is set to show Sonic the Hedgehog and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Tickets went up for sale at 8 am this morning and people were eagerly waiting for them.

“The Friday showing sold out in 8 minutes and the Saturday showing sold-out in about 12 or 13 minutes. So it went very quickly and we were pleasantly surprised,” said Nikki Petersen with the City of Central Point.

Petersen says if things go well this weekend, they’re hoping the state will allow them to add more than 50 cars for future movies.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.