Cause of wildfire east of Ashland remains under investigation



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters were able to build a line around a wildfire east of Ashland within just two hours this past weekend.

The Memorial Fire started on the afternoon of Sunday, July 19 on the north side of Dead Indian Memorial Road about 10 miles east of Ashland.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, five engines, a dozer, three helicopters, and three 10-person hand crews were dispatched to the area. They were able to fully line the fire within about two hours, keeping the wildfire’s size to just over 60 acres.

The fire burned through grass and oak woodland, ODF said. There were no structures damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.