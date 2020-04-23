Caught on camera: Coos Bay firefighters conduct racoon rescue





COOS BAY, Ore. – A group of firefighters along the Oregon Coast got creative with an unusual, albeit cute, problem.

While skate parks are officially closed in Oregon, one Coos Bay raccoon apparently didn’t get the memo. Earlier this week, “Woodrow” the raccoon ventured into a pit at Mingus Skate Park. However, he failed to make a solid escape plan and, without a skateboard, found himself trapped.

Fortunately for Woodrow, the Coos Bay Fire Department came to the rescue. While firefighters said they don’t normally respond to non-emergency animal-related calls, Woodrow’s strange situation was an exception.

Firefighters, perhaps in a bid to keep their social distance from Woodrow, extended an aluminum ladder into the pool and stepped back to let the raccoon find his own way out.

Carefully, Woodrow considered his options and ended up climbing up the ladder in a matter of seconds before bounding off to freedom.

