Car fire near Crater Lake National Park prompts investigation



KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — An investigation is going on near Crater Lake National Park tonight, after a car fire on Friday.

A spokesperson for the national park says a car caught fire at a campsite in Mazama Campground.

She says the camp area was evacuated into the park headquarters.

She also says park staff and Chiloquin Fire responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

“We also had help from our wildland fire crew and they were able to put out the few trees caught on fire because of this and they were able to get that fire under control pretty quickly,” said public information officer for Crater Lake National Park, Marsha McCabe.

She says only a tenth of an acre burned.

