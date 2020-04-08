Can’t find any face masks during pandemic? Make your own

SAM’S VALLEY, Ore. — The CDC is now recommending that people wear a cloth mask when going out in public for essential services.

The tutorial that I followed comes from YouTuber ‘The DIY Designer’.

The CDC’s website also has cloth mask tutorials.

Below are steps on how you can make your own cloth face mask.

Materials needed:

An old t-shirt, bandana, pillowcase, etc.

Tape measure

Scissors

Hair ties

Lay cloth material on the table or floor.

Use the tape measure to make sure you have an 8′ x 18′ rectangular piece of cloth.

Grab two hair ties and place them about 8′ apart.

Fold the left or right side over the hair tie and pull towards the center.

Do the same thing for the opposite side.

Some people put a coffee filter between the two layers, but it is optional.

Loop the mask around your ears.

Tuck the top one inch inside and tuck the bottom one inch inside, as well.

With that, you have successfully created a do-it-yourself face mask.

These homemade face masks do not replace medical-grade masks. They are meant for people who need to run to the grocery store or are heading outdoors so high-quality masks are saved for people on the frontlines.

