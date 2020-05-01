Canada bans trade and use of ‘assault weapons’



OTTAWA, Canada (NBC) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau effectively banned eleven kinds of “assault weapons” Friday.

Trudeau’s government has promised to limit firearms and after Canada’s worst mass shooting in its history took action though officials said the ban had been planned for months and was not prompted by the shooting.

“Today, we are closing the market for military-grade assault weapons in Canada. We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulations. These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.”

Canada already has stronger gun control laws than the U.S.

