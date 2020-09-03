California officer charged in fatal shooting



SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KPIX/CNN) – A California police officer is being charged with voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting in April.

San Leandro Police Officer Jason fletcher shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Demarco Taylor who was wielding a baseball bat inside a Bay Area Walmart.

After an investigation, the district attorney’s office concluded fletcher’s use of deadly force was unreasonable. But one legal expert thinks it should be considered murder.

Retired Superior Court Judge Ladoris Cordell said, “Those facts do not amount to voluntary manslaughter. It’s at least second-degree murder.”

It was in April of this year when Officer Fletcher responded to a call of a possible robbery at a Walmart in San Leandro.

Inside, Steven Taylor was waving a bat. When officer fletcher demanded he put the bat down, Taylor didn’t comply. That led to a Taser being deployed twice followed by the fatal gunshot.

Cordell said, “It is difficult for me to believe that one could not have the intent to kill another person when the officer took his gun, put it in front of the victim and shot him in the chest.”

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, in her video statement, wouldn’t discuss why her office opted for a lighter manslaughter charge. But the criminal complaint was filed after a thorough investigation. “Officer Fletcher’s actions, coupled with his failure to attempt other de-escalation options rendered his use of deadly force unreasonable,” O’Malley said.

Regardless of the charge, victim’s rights advocates feel this is a step in the right direction.

Cat Brooks with the Anti Police-Terror Project said, “For the families that we work with, that’s the number one thing they want and they never get in terms of justice is for the officers that killed their loved ones to be charged and ultimately convicted.”

Brooks hopes this case will send a message to law enforcement to use every de-escalation option possible before taking a life. She said, “I do think it would be an incentive for them to not pull the trigger so fast. Even though our humanity should be that incentive, clearly it has not been.”

The San Leandro Police Chief said it’s important to allow the judicial process to take its course.

Fletcher is expected to be arraigned on September 15th.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.