California clothing company helps Almeda Fire victims



MEDFORD, Ore. – A former Phoenix, Oregon resident who owns an apparel company in California is helping out the Rogue Valley.

Max Hamilton said he grew up in the Phoenix-Talent area and when he heard about the Almeda fire, he knew he needed to step in and help. That’s why he’s bringing up tens of thousands of items of clothing to give to people displaced by the fires.

“After seeing the utter devastation that these fire caused I was like alright let me try to do something,” Hamilton explained. “So I pulled together a bunch of our in-house resources and took a bunch of our inventory that we had all of our stock and stuff like that.”

There will be clothes for all ages and genders including toys for children and other necessities. The donation will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kids Unlimited in Medford and will go until supplies run out.

