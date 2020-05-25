California churches to reopen



SAN JOSE, Calif. (KNTV) – Houses of worship in California can now reopen for services but with restrictions.

Reverend Mike McClure of Calvary Chapel in San Jose was one of 1,200 pastors who were threatening to defy state orders and reopen next Sunday, saying it was their constitutional right.

On Monday, the State Health Department said all houses of worship can resume in-person services with conditions.

They will be limited to 100 people per service, worshippers should wear masks, avoid sharing prayer books, and skip passing the collection plate.

On Sunday, Reverend McClure explained why he thought it was important to reopen. “And we need to learn that we need each other. And I’m never again going to close those doors, ever. I don’t care what they say again, this church is not my church. It’s God’s church. It’s his house and man doesn’t have the right to close the doors.”

Reverend McClure added, “We have the power and authority of God almighty. And we don’t need our government’s permission and that’s what the first amendment is about.”

It was after President Donald Trump declared houses of worship “essential” last week that California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would issue new safety guidelines for religious gatherings.

As of Monday, May 25, California has at least 94,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 3,800 deaths.

