Butte Creek Mill Foundation could lose $200,000 in grant funding



EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Butte Creek Mill Foundation says it may lose grant funding after the Eagle Point City Council said it didn’t provide a substantial business plan.

The chairman of the board for the Butte Creek Mill Foundation says it has been working on a business plan diligently, in order to qualify for a $200,000 state grant.

The city needs to certify the grant.

She says she wishes the communication between the city and foundation was better.

“It’s real important and you know, I think everybody in Eagle Point for the most part, wants to see this completed. They love the mill, it’s kind of the heart of Eagle Point,” said chairman of the board for Butte Creek Mill Foundation, Sue Kupillas.

She says a council member who understands the business plan set-up is helping the foundation with what it’s already put together, so it can still qualify for the grant.

She adds the mill needs $450,000 to complete construction.

