Busy 24-hour shift for Medford Fire Department at start of fire season

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been a busy 24 hours for the Medford Fire Department.

Crews responded to two separate fires along the Bear Creek Greenway Tuesday night. According to the department, one happened in the early evening near the Rogue Valley Mall. The other happened just a few hours later around 6:30 by two transient camps near I-5. The Deputy Chief of Operations said this kind of activity is typical at the start of the fire season.

“We want to caution folks out using our pathways and public areas, fuel moisture contents are low,” Deputy Chief of Operations, Bryan Baumgartner said. “Things are drying out, fire season is in effect. Folks really need to be paying attention to be fire safe and fire-wise in our community.”

The fire department is still investigating what started the fires.

