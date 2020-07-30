Bureau of Reclamation is investing $1.2 million for Klamath project

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — U.S. Congressman Greg Walden announced today the Bureau of Reclamation is investing $1.2 million toward new science for the Klamath project.

The announcement comes less than a month after Walden brought the Secretary of the Interior to meet with key stakeholders in the Klamath basin.

Walden says the funding will support 4 crucial science initiatives, including a study of new neutralized flow, refining the salmon survival model and developing a salmon disease data portal.

