Britt Gardens added to National Register of Historic Places



JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Jacksonville homestead is now in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the Britt Gardens Site is now among Oregon’s latest entries in the registry.

The well-preserved archaeological site is the former home of Peter Britt, a photographer, agriculturalist, and “renowned capitalist,” according to parks and rec.

“Additionally, Britt helped pioneer the pear and grape agricultural industries that helped define the region’s economy,” Oregon Parks and Rec said. “Pear orchards became a powerful economic driver in the 20th century, and grape cultivation for wineries lead part of the region’s 21st-century economy. Britt is also known for creating a formal garden on his property that was a cherished community space and popular tourist destination.”

The Britt Gardens is the tenth property in Jacksonville to be listed in the National Register, and the first listing in two decades.

