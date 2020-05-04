Britt Festival launches ‘BrittVids’



JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Britt Music Festival is using the web to engage the community with ‘BrittVids.’

The video series features everything from storytelling with music to orchestra members playing their favorite pieces. One of their most popular videos is a recording of ‘Peter and the Wolf’ narrated by Hollywood actor and local resident Bruce Campbell from last summer.

“They’re videos that you can just enjoy listening to, watching or that you can actually have a task or a thing to learn,” Kay Hilton, Director of Education and Engagement, said.

