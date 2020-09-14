Brattain Fire estimated at 20,0000 acres



PAISLEY, Ore. — Firefighters in the Brattain Fire are battling Red Flag conditions Sunday.

The fire is now burning 20,000 acres just 10 miles south of Paisley, in steep, rugged terrain with limited access points and high winds. The fire is 0 percent contained.

There are several evacuations in place with Level 3 ‘Go’ evacuations for all of Paisley, from Red House Lane, south on Highway 31 to Valley Falls with Highway 395. It also includes all of Clover Flat Road from the intersection with Highway 31 south to Valley Falls.

There are Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation notices for Red House Lane north along Highway 31 to the intersection with Government Harvey Road.

As far as road closures, Highway 31 is now closed.

The Red Cross has an evacuation area at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

