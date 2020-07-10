Body of drowned Grants Pass man found in Agate Lake, police believe



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Searchers found a body believed to be that of a man who disappeared while swimming in Agate Lake this week.

At about 5:00 p.m. on Monday, a family was gathered at a swimming area on the west side of the lake. One of the men in the group was swimming about 40 yards from shore when he started calling for help. He went under the water before he could be rescued.

On Thursday, that man was identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Don Moore of Grants Pass.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, a body was found in the lake. It’s believed to be Moore’s body, but investigators can’t officially determine that until it’s been confirmed by a medical examiner.

