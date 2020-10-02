Biden campaign pulling negative ads



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NBC) — President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test is leading to more campaigning changes.

NBC News reports that Joe Biden’s campaign is pulling all negative advertising from their rotation of paid media.

A Biden campaign official confirmed that news as the candidate left Michigan for his Delaware home after a campaign event. This as the Biden campaign has vastly outspent the Trump campaign over the airwaves by $96 million last month alone.

