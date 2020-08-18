Biden calls for racial justice



(NBC News) – Vice President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on the virtual Democratic National Convention stage Monday evening to deliver a message on racial justice.

“We just gotta keep pushing. We can’t let up,” Mr. Biden said.

His wife Dr. Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton speak tonight, continuing the convention theme of party unity.

Monday’s kickoff featured former First Lady Michelle Obama, setting the stage for November’s election.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can,” Mrs. Obama said. “We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Four prominent Republicans made the case for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

“I’m a longtime Republican,” Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said. “For me, the choice is simple: I’m with Joe.”

Ohio governor John Kasich described Biden as “a man for our times.”

“This isn’t about a Republican or Democrat. It’s about a person: a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track,” former New Jersey Governor Christine Whitman said.

