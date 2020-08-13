Biden calls for mask mandate



(NBC News) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday accused President Trump of failing to lead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying more needs to be done now.

“Let’s institute a mask mandate, starting immediately, nationwide, and we will save lives,” Mr. Biden said.

At the same event, Senator Kamala Harris stepped into her new role as running mate, praising Biden and taking a swipe at the president.

“There may be some grand gestures offered by the current president about a vaccine, but it really doesn’t matter until you can answer the question ‘When am I going to get vaccinated?'” Harris said.

Meanwhile, President Trump, speaking in an interview with Fox Business News, explained in his clearest language yet why he wants to block Democrats’ demands for billions of dollars to support mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service.

“If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Mr. Trump said.

President Trump’s critics call the Post Office a lifeline for democracy as the U.S. prepares for a pivotal election during a raging pandemic.

“The President laid it out very clearly for us today,” Rep. Katherine Clark said. “He does not want Americans to be able to vote by mail because he is afraid of the results.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XYJDZq

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.