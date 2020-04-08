Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bernie Sanders is dropping his bid for president, he announced Wednesday.

Last week, the Vermont senator said he was taking a “hard look” at the future of his presidential campaign, acknowledging a “narrow path” to winning the Democratic nomination. Sanders spoke as he trailed Joe Biden by over 300 delegates with polls indicating Biden with a lead in the Wisconsin primary.

On the morning of April 8, Sanders said, “Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on.” He added victory is virtually impossible.

