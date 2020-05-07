Barbershops and hair salons gear up for reopening



ASHLAND, Ore.– Businesses across the state are anxious to reopen and some in the Rogue Valley would like to see it happen soon.

On Thursday, Governor Brown made the announcement that reopening plans for several industries like barbershops and hair salons will start on May 15. The timing is a welcome message by many businesses who have been struggling financially through this time.

“I think it’s high time to get everybody rolling again, get the economy going, get people back to work and let’s get going,” said Glenn Miller, owner of Modern Barbershop in Ashland and one of those businesses who has been feeling the heat.

After 45 years of barbering, Miller says he has never seen Ashland like the way it is now. Not even the heavy wildfire seasons of the past have drained the public traffic so thoroughly during the spring ramp-up as this pandemic. For about 46 days and counting, Miller has left his business closed following orders from the state. In that time he’s made no income but bills still need to be paid. Luckily he’s been able to make things work so far.

However, Miller says he tried applying for the new federal loans and unemployment from the state but still hasn’t received anything. He’s heard from other hair salon owners that things have been bleak and in one case if business doesn’t pick up by June, it may be the end for one of his fellow business owners.

“It’s sad that there’s no income and being closed for such a time,” said Miller.

Miller’s never understood why his industry wasn’t considered ‘essential’ while other businesses like cannabis stores, as he points out, have been able to remain open. He acknowledges people are in close proximity when they come to get a haircut. Barbers, he says, are some of the most sanitized though.

“We’ve also been trained in sterilization and disinfection and washing and keeping clean,” he said. “I think when we do get to reopen it will be a new way of cutting hair.”

In an attempt to make changes, he wrote to the state and local government in the hopes someone would hear the plight of his industry. On Thursday, after hearing news that businesses like his may soon open, he’s feeling a little more relieved.

“I think it’s great and I look forward to that day,” he said.

Criteria for the barbershops and hair salons are being worked out by Oregon’s counties to meet state standards. Some of the requirements will involve everyone wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

Miller’s not as concerned about his safety even though he’ll be the first to admit he’s within the age group for those most at-risk of the coronavirus. He says if he’s wearing a mask and customers are wearing masks and gloves to keep themselves safe, he’s sure everyone will be well protected.

“If those are supposed to work, if they do work, then I don’t see anything to worry about,” he said.

As the criteria for how businesses will operate is still being developed, Miller’s ready to go, no matter what has to be done.

