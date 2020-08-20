Bannon indicted on fraud charges



NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been federally indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Bannon, along with three of his associates, were indicted this morning by investigators at the U.S. Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors allege that the group of conservative leaders defrauded donors to the crowdfunding “We Build the Wall” campaign. The campaign raised more than $25 million.

It promised to help President Trump fulfill a campaign promise of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Instead, prosecutors allege, Bannon and his team profited off of the arrangement using hundreds of thousands of dollars for personal expenses.

