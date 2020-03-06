Attendance zone plans continue for Medford School District



MEDFORD, Ore.– Committee members tasked with forming new attendance zones for the Medford School District’s middle schools met Thursday night to continue drawing up ideas and to give an update on the progress.

So far, the committee has met four times to lay out their ideas for the new boundaries with the addition of a third middle school. Committee members included staff, parents and community members.

The attendance zones are still in the earliest drafts but the committee has outlined three main considerations for building the zones.

According to Natalie Hurd, the school district spokesperson, the committee wants to make sure they do the best they can in not splitting kids up from their friend groups in the current schools but also from the elementary schools that will feed into the three middle schools.

The committee also wants to make sure the size of each middle school is equal and that there is a fair balance of opportunities and makeup of the student populations in each.

The plan is to collect several options by April that will be presented in a public forum for the community. Once the public weighs in on their favorite options, it will go to the school board possibly by May for a final decision.

