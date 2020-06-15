Atlanta police involved shooting ruled homicide



ATLANTA, Georgia (NBC) — Three days after Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back and killed by Atlanta police, a coroner’s report determined the cause of death was homicide.

Monday, Brooks’ family joined a growing chorus of thousands calling for justice and change. Thousands marched down the streets of Atlanta.

Police were called after Brooks apparently fell asleep behind the wheel in a Wendy’s drive-through line. Police dash and body cam video shows officers trying to arrest him after a failed sobriety test. Security video shows Brooks gunned down as he was running away from officers.

Brooks resists, ultimately wrestling away an officer’s taser. After running, he turns and appears to point the taser at police, Officer Garrett Rolfe responding with gunfire.

Rolfe was fired. The second officer on the scene is on administrative duty. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned in the wake of the deadly shooting.

In the three weeks since George Floyd’s death, there has been constant pressure for police policies to change. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday, focusing on police reform and accountability and creating a national standard for use of force.

