At-home offices and classrooms are popular, but supplies and furniture are limited



MEDFORD, Ore. — 2020 has become the year for remote working and learning.

With school beginning in less than two weeks at home for thousands of local residents, many are scrambling to set-up at home offices and classrooms.

“There are a lot of things that have had to move around or change, just because the kids comes first,” said mom of 4, Cameron Cutler.

Starting Monday, August 31st, stay-at-home-mom, Cameron Cutler will begin home schooling her children for the first time.

She spent the last 3 weeks converting the family dining room into a classroom.

Cutler, luckily, had most supplies already, such as an old white board.

She also managed to find inexpensive desks for her children.

In all, her at-home school cost around $300 to set-up.

“If you throw in the cost of like a new printer, a laminator, a binding machine – you’re looking upwards at a $1,000 to get your at-home school up and rolling,” said Cutler.

Cutler knows she was lucky to find the supplies she did.

Many aren’t so lucky.

The owner of Garrison’s Home Furnishings, Brian Garrison, says a lot of items aren’t in the showroom long during this pandemic.

“We’ve definitely seen a huge increase in demand in every single category of home furniture,” Garrison said.

He says children’s desks are in demand now.

“There’s really not a huge supply of them, unfortunately, that we have access to; which is a shame, because I understand a lot of kids are having to home school now,” said Garrison.

As for Cutler, having built her new school, she’s beginning a whole new major project… trying to figure out a new routine for her kids.

“I can move furniture into a classroom – whether or not I can teach my kids common core math, is to be determined,” Cutler said.

For parents still searching for children’s desks, Garrison recommends people consider smaller accent pieces that can be used for writing surfaces.

