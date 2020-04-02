Ashland starts ‘Adopt a Neighbor’ progam



ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is working to make sure vulnerable people get the help they need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city is partnering with “Adopt a Neighbor” to promote community connections while everyone is being encouraged to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you can help someone with shopping or errands, you can sign up at http://www.adoptneighbor.org or call 541-552-2500.

The city says if you’re considering helping, it’s important to follow health guidelines from Jackson County officials.

