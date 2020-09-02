Ashland sees increase in tourism

ASHLAND Ore. – Ashland businesses and residents have been concerned with a drop in tourism this summer. However, in August, which traditionally is a slower month due to wildfires, has seen tourism pick up recently.

“I see parking lots on the way that are at the motels and stuff pretty full. Ashland Hills looks pretty full,” said Michael Fieldman, Ashland resident.

Daniel Standart and Roland Andrews live in Stockton, Cali. They’re visiting Ashland for about a week. In the first couple of days they tell NBC5 they’ve been riding their bikes all throughout the town.

“We had a two week trip planned to Hawaii and because of the quarantine we decided to go out on a motor home trip,” said Standart.

Andrews has visited Ashland before, but it’s Standart’s first time.

“I just thought this place was beautiful, we’ve even looked at homes here. And I wanted him to see it,” said Andrews.

Ashland’s Chamber of Commerce has spent the pandemic marketing the city’s proximity to the outdoors and local wineries.

“From what we’re hearing summer has turned out to be a bit better than what everyone was expecting and that’s encouraging,” said Katharine Cato, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

Cato says tourists are still coming from the Bay Area, Portland, and other parts of the region. They’re just doing things differently.

“Folks really coming to explore the outdoors with RV and camping that’s what we’re seeing the demographic of our visitor base shift that outdoor and culinary traveler,” said Cato.

Locals told me they are happy to see the increase of tourism, as it exceeded their hopes for this summer.

