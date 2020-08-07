Ashland School District will use distance learning this fall



ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland School District is updating parents and students about its plan for the upcoming school year.

For the first quarter, distance learning will be in effect for all students, K-12. If the COVID-19 situation improves, a hybrid model may be considered for the second quarter.

District officials said, “Making this decision now allows families necessary time to plan and gives school staff time to focus on preparing a strong Comprehensive Distance Learning program for all Ashland School District students throughout the first quarter.”

The district also pointed out the following changes:

The first day of school has changed. It is now Tuesday, September 8 for all students

We will provide distance learning ONLY for ALL students K-12 through November 6

We will decide in October if students can safely return to school for the second quarter

Haven’t registered yet? New and Returning Students Register online August 11 – 14

“Our hope and efforts are to offer a safe return to campus when county and state metrics are consistently at or below state targets,” district officials said. “We are very aware of the challenges Distance Learning presents to working families and to students who need social connection to learn well. We value your partnership in keeping our kids, teachers, staff and families healthy, and in making this an amazing year for learning and connecting as we move forward together.”

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.