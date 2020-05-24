Ashland School District Superintendent resigns



ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland School District Superintendent Kelly Raymond announced Friday she would be leaving the district.

Raymond, who’s been with the school district since 2017, said she plans to move closer to family in Washington state.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here,” Raymond commented. “This district has a dedicated, truly excellent team of teachers, student support staff, and administrators. The equity work we’ve done is particularly close to my heart.”

At a school board meeting on May 23rd, the board voted unanimously to appoint Ashland Middle School principal Steve Retzlaff as acting superintendent. The board said it will meet Thursday, May 28th at 5:30 P.M. to discuss how to fill the position.

