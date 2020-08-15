Ashland Police investigate apparent suicide, early Friday morning



TALENT, Ore. — An investigation is ongoing, following the closure of Highway 99 early Friday morning near Talent, after what police are describing as an apparent suicide.

Ashland Police say they were called to a report of a drunk driver, who was driving recklessly. They say after failed attempts at stopping the car, the vehicle stalled just south of Talent. Police say the driver would not get out of the car and was tased in a struggle to remove him.

Officers say when he got out of the vehicle, the man had several of what they believed to be, self-inflicted stab wounds to his neck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene from his wounds, according to police.

Because the driver’s death is considered to have taken place in police custody, the county’s Major Assault Death Investigation unit is investigating. There is body camera and in-car footage that recorded the event. The man’s name is not being released.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, know that there is help available. You can call the suicide prevention hotline anytime at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a counselor.

