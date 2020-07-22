Ashland Police ask community to submit survey



In an email on Wednesday, the Ashland Police Department said they prepared a short survey for the community. The survey is meant to garner feedback from the Ashland community.

“Mayor John Stromberg joined countless other Mayors from around the country in pledging to have our police agency participate in this community-engaged review of police policies,” said APD. All members of the community, but especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) are encouraged to participate. The survey can be found on the city of Ashland’s website.

Ashland Police said, “this is the second step in the four-step pledge to review, engage, report and reform.”

When the survey is complete, the results will be used to adjust APD policies and practices. The results will be available to the public. According to the department, the results will also be used for further engagement at a later time.

The survey will be active through August 5, 2020.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.